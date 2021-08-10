Veriti Management LLC Purchases 9,386 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,769 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Incyte in the first quarter worth about $40,635,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,032,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,871,000 after acquiring an additional 354,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Incyte by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,275,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,924,000 after acquiring an additional 289,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,204,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $75.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $75.15 and a 12 month high of $101.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

