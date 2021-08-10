Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.81 EPS

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81, Fidelity Earnings reports. Veritiv had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 0.90%.

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $76.94 on Tuesday. Veritiv has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 2.18.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.