Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,329 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 269,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,891,000 after purchasing an additional 128,100 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,296 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,946 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,376,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,840,000 after purchasing an additional 137,719 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.25.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $200.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.39. The stock has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $185.32 and a twelve month high of $283.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.