Vetri (VLD) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,332.00

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Vetri has a market capitalization of $5.62 million and approximately $1,332.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vetri coin can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vetri has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00053303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $384.19 or 0.00847120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00105755 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00040058 BTC.

Vetri Coin Profile

Vetri (VLD) is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 361,854,970 coins. Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vetri is vetri.global . The official message board for Vetri is blog.vetri.global . The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Vetri

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vetri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vetri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vetri using one of the exchanges listed above.

