VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives $33.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.42.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000.

NYSE:VICI traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,049,829. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.49.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.