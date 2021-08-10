Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico Sells 1,700 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $204,238.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Andrew D’amico also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 2nd, Andrew D’amico sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $592,350.00.
- On Thursday, July 1st, Andrew D’amico sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00.
- On Friday, June 25th, Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.
- On Monday, June 7th, Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $93,010.00.
Shares of Vicor stock opened at $121.00 on Tuesday. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.71 and a fifty-two week high of $122.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.22 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.97.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 1,364.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 651,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,418,000 after purchasing an additional 607,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth $17,595,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vicor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,233,000 after buying an additional 90,837 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vicor by 1,065.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 59,208 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Vicor by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 164,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,976,000 after buying an additional 53,250 shares during the period. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on VICR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.
About Vicor
Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
