Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico Sells 1,700 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $204,238.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew D’amico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Andrew D’amico sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $592,350.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Andrew D’amico sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $93,010.00.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $121.00 on Tuesday. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.71 and a fifty-two week high of $122.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.22 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.97.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 1,364.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 651,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,418,000 after purchasing an additional 607,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth $17,595,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vicor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,233,000 after buying an additional 90,837 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vicor by 1,065.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 59,208 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Vicor by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 164,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,976,000 after buying an additional 53,250 shares during the period. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VICR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

