Vidulum (VDL) Trading 71.6% Higher Over Last Week

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Vidulum has a market cap of $266,782.70 and $322.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vidulum has traded 71.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for about $0.0373 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006259 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

