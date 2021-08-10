Vidya (VIDYA) Price Up 32.4% This Week

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vidya has traded up 32.4% against the US dollar. Vidya has a total market cap of $11.24 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00054558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.52 or 0.00867224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00108972 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00154873 BTC.

Vidya Profile

Vidya is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,378,716 coins. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars.

