Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Viemed Healthcare Inc. is a home medical equipment supplier which provides post-acute respiratory care services through its subsidiaries Sleep Management L.L.C. and Home Sleep Delivered L.L.C. Viemed Healthcare Inc. is based in Lafayette, United States. “

Separately, Bloom Burton raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Viemed Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Shares of VMD traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.73. 5,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,799. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.58 million, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.48. Viemed Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $11.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 8.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Viemed Healthcare by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

