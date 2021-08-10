Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Village Farms International had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.02%.

NASDAQ VFF remained flat at $$9.93 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 496.75 and a beta of 3.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VFF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Village Farms International from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

