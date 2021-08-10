Virtu Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,182 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in BioSig Technologies were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSGM opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.72. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.11).

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

