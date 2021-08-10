Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $68,000 Investment in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 53,298 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91. Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

