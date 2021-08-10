Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $74,000 Investment in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25,565 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 1,042.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 37,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

FENC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $181.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.87. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.67.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

