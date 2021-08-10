Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $88,000 Investment in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRT. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 309.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 42,802 shares during the last quarter. 12.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

NYSE:CRT opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $12.66.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 76.34% and a return on equity of 61.66%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.85%. This is a positive change from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

