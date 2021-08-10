Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Profire Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Profire Energy during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Profire Energy during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Profire Energy during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Profire Energy by 41.3% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 606,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 177,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

PFIE opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12. Profire Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $53.06 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 12.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Profire Energy, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFIE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Dawson James started coverage on Profire Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.65 price target on the stock.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

