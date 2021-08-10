Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SACH. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 930.8% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 201,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 181,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 101.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 97,808 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.34. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $5.68.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 44.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sachem Capital Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Sachem Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

