Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $270.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V traded down $3.76 on Thursday, hitting $236.24. 163,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,324,871. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $460.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

