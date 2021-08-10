Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Gap Up to $17.29

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.29, but opened at $18.34. Vital Farms shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 8,040 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vital Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vital Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $726.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million.

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 13,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $294,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $9,975,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,345 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,034 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vital Farms by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vital Farms by 14.3% during the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vital Farms by 10,337.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the first quarter worth about $237,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Farms Company Profile (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

