Volex (LON:VLX) Price Target Raised to GBX 475

Volex (LON:VLX) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 475 ($6.21) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON VLX traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 368.50 ($4.81). The stock had a trading volume of 511,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,114. The stock has a market cap of £584.88 million and a P/E ratio of 21.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 358.42. Volex has a 52 week low of GBX 152 ($1.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 391.50 ($5.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. Volex’s dividend payout ratio is 0.24%.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

