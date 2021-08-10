Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Standpoint Research

Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VWAGY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of Volkswagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at $34.79 on Monday. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $48.72. The firm has a market cap of $174.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.27.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $81.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Volkswagen will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Volkswagen’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio is 18.69%.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

