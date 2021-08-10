Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of VOR traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.57. 789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,589. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $63.62. The company has a market cap of $503.88 million and a PE ratio of -0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

