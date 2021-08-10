Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 29.50%.

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

VYGR has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.94.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.