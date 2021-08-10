Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.72, but opened at $12.56. Vuzix shares last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 55,564 shares.

The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 137.70% and a negative return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VUZI. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vuzix in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vuzix in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vuzix in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vuzix in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vuzix in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 33.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $723.45 million, a PE ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 2.43.

Vuzix Company Profile (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

