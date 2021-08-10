Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €170.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €156.00 ($183.53) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €140.36 ($165.13).

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at €132.00 ($155.29) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €130.02. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a twelve month high of €143.30 ($168.59). The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

