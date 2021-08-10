Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal. It operates primarily in Alabama. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is based in Brookwood, United States. “

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

NYSE HCC opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $890.94 million, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,323,000 after acquiring an additional 829,663 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $6,375,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.