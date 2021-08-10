Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 95.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,214,000 after acquiring an additional 647,203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,844,000 after buying an additional 186,769 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,115,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,036,000 after buying an additional 187,435 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Waste Management by 100.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,347,000 after buying an additional 2,976,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 13.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,678,000 after buying an additional 584,632 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.06.

NYSE:WM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.05. The stock had a trading volume of 23,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,131. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $150.83. The company has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $4,175,495.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,313 shares of company stock worth $23,613,039 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

