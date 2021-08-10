Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stake Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Watsco in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Watsco in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Watsco by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.33.

Watsco stock opened at $277.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $284.73.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.