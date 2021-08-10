WazirX Price Up 29.9% Over Last 7 Days (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 29.9% against the US dollar. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00003016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a market cap of $436.19 million and approximately $68.08 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00045515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.61 or 0.00157238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00146529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,422.80 or 0.99739939 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002768 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded 134,459.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.60 or 0.00815957 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

