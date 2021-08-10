WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.6775 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

WEC Energy Group has raised its dividend by 21.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. WEC Energy Group has a payout ratio of 67.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WEC Energy Group to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.2%.

WEC stock opened at $96.33 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.71.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEC. Mizuho began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

