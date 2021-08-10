WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.020-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.86.

NYSE:WEC opened at $96.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.50%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

