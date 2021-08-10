Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS):

8/4/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $194.00 to $178.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $169.00 to $157.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $156.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

7/6/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

6/30/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

FIS opened at $134.07 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a PE ratio of 957.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.37.

Get Fidelity National Information Services Inc alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.6% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.