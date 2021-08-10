Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/30/2021 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $142.00 to $150.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $159.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “buy” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $170.00.

7/27/2021 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $140.22 price target on the stock, down previously from $160.00.

7/6/2021 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $148.00 to $159.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

NYSE:AJG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.62. The stock had a trading volume of 21,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $100.32 and a one year high of $154.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.