Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ: ODFL):
- 8/2/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $281.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/1/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $264.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/29/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $265.00 to $268.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $263.00 to $264.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.
- 7/13/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/9/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $298.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/23/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $268.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Old Dominion's efforts to add shareholder value are impressive. The company shelled out $435.1 million to its shareholders in 2020 through share buybacks and dividends . It continued rewarding its investors in first-quarter 2021. Improvement in the operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues), owing to higher revenues, is encouraging. With improved freight market conditions, rise in LTL (Less-Than-Truckload) shipments is driving the top line. Notably, LTL tons per day increased 28.3% year over year in May, owing to the 32.6% rise in LTL shipments per day. However, high capital expenditures might be an overhang. Notably, capital expenditures for 2021 are likely to be $605 million compared with only $225.1 million in 2020. Moreover, the company’s steep operating costs are concerning and may limit its bottom-line growth.”
- 6/21/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/18/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating. They now have a $257.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $273.93. The company had a trading volume of 11,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,353. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.98. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $276.09.
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $602,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
