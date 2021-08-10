Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ: ODFL):

8/2/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $281.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $264.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $265.00 to $268.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $263.00 to $264.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

7/13/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $298.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $268.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Old Dominion's efforts to add shareholder value are impressive. The company shelled out $435.1 million to its shareholders in 2020 through share buybacks and dividends . It continued rewarding its investors in first-quarter 2021. Improvement in the operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues), owing to higher revenues, is encouraging. With improved freight market conditions, rise in LTL (Less-Than-Truckload) shipments is driving the top line. Notably, LTL tons per day increased 28.3% year over year in May, owing to the 32.6% rise in LTL shipments per day. However, high capital expenditures might be an overhang. Notably, capital expenditures for 2021 are likely to be $605 million compared with only $225.1 million in 2020. Moreover, the company’s steep operating costs are concerning and may limit its bottom-line growth.”

6/21/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating. They now have a $257.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $273.93. The company had a trading volume of 11,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,353. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.98. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $602,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

