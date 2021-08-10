Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/4/2021 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $224.00 to $234.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $196.00 to $216.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

8/4/2021 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $224.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $7.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $207.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $201.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). The business had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.67) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,530,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $10,559,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 120,297 shares of company stock worth $20,953,021 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,980,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 49,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 21,603 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.