Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Xylem (XYL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Xylem (NYSE: XYL):

8/5/2021 – Xylem had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Xylem had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $97.00 to $110.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Xylem had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Xylem had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $117.00 to $131.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/18/2021 – Xylem is now covered by analysts at Argus. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:XYL traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $129.40. The stock had a trading volume of 646,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,549. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 77.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.40 and a 12-month high of $130.49.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total value of $874,177.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $71,548.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,369 shares in the company, valued at $980,009.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,530 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 247.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

