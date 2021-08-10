Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for LKQ (LKQ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of LKQ (NASDAQ: LKQ) recently:

8/2/2021 – LKQ was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2021 – LKQ had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $58.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – LKQ had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $58.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – LKQ had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – LKQ was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “One leading providers of replacement parts, LKQ, is benefitting from strategic buyouts like Elite Electronics buyout and acquisition of Greenlight Automotive. The focus on cost discipline and simplifying its operating model is likely to result in sustained margin expansion. The firm’s Specialty segment is witnessing massive growth and the trend is likely to continue. Upbeat 2021 outlook and balance sheet strength are other tailwinds. However, escalating manufacturing costs and acquisition-related expenses are denting LKQ’s margins. LKQ does not expect total revenues to return to pre-COVID-19 levels until sometime in 2022. The global chip crunch, rapidly rising salvage vehicle auction prices in North America and threat of reversal of precious metals market gains are other headwinds. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.90. The company had a trading volume of 862,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,885. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.88.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 268.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 38.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

