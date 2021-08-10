Well Done LLC Purchases New Position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 13D Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 8.4% in the first quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 310,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,762 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 45,098 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 199.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 66,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 44,272 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 26.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Pershing Square Tontine stock opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.99. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

