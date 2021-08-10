Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
NYSEAMERICAN:EAD opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $9.19.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
