Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NYSEAMERICAN:EAD opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $9.19.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

