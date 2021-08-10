Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458,740 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,651,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,798,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,138 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,023,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3,424.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,594,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.19. 230,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,302,666. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The company has a market cap of $201.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

Several analysts have commented on WFC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

