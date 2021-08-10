Wendell David Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,127 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Generac by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 66.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Generac by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.24.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,414,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $417.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $400.92. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.24 and a twelve month high of $457.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

