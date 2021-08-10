WePower (WPR) Price Hits $0.0092

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. WePower has a market cap of $6.31 million and approximately $978,985.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WePower coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WePower has traded 39.1% higher against the dollar.

WePower Coin Profile

WPR is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WePower’s official website is wepower.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

Buying and Selling WePower

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WePower should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WePower using one of the exchanges listed above.

