Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) EVP Sells $229,569.60 in Stock

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.50. 7,153,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,858. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.42.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, boosted their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.