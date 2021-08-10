Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.98 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.91% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $23.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

