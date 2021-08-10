Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Stake Lessened by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,054 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WHG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 281.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 21,168 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 2,489.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 44,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 42,825 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 76.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 111.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $191.84 million, a P/E ratio of -74.29 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $27.01.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.69%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

