WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) posted its earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 93.36% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

Shares of WHF traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.75. 312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,904. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $324.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.37%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

