Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 1,454 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $142,500,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

PING stock opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PING shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

