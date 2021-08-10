Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 424 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,523,965,000 after buying an additional 546,512 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 9,739.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 402,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,257,000 after buying an additional 397,949 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,764,000 after buying an additional 353,448 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,358,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $458,157,000 after buying an additional 308,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,271,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $764,318,000 after buying an additional 265,560 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.07.

NTRS stock opened at $114.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.76. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $123.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $361,770.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $1,807,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,582 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,930 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

