Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 642.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.11.

NYSE MTH opened at $106.85 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $120.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.64.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.