Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $300,000 Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJNK. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 766.7% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1,005.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.45.

