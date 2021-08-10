Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,341 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 56.7% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.05.

Shares of ADSK opened at $332.77 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $334.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $296.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

